Peterborough Cathedral visitors urged to think about future of Earth as scale model of the planet to be installed

The future of Planet Earth will the focus at Peterborough Cathedral when a huge scale model of our home planet visits the historical building for a spectacular art installation.

While last year people visiting the cathedral were encouraged to look to the heavens when Luke Jerram’s Museum Of The Moon, and Tim Peake’s spaceship were in the city, this year Luke is bringing his latest piece, Gaia to Peterborough Cathedral between Monday August 19 and Sunday September 15.

Gaia, the new art installation coming to Peterborough Cathedral

Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the earth’s surface.

The artwork is 1.8 million times smaller than the real earth with each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture describing 18km of the earth’s surface. By standing 211m away from the artwork, the public will be able to see the Earth as it appears from the moon.

Luke said: “I was amazed and delighted that so many people came to see Gaia’s sister artwork Museum of the Moon when it was in Peterborough last year. This time visitors will be able to see the Earth as if from space; an incredibly beautiful and precious place. An ecosystem we urgently need to look after – our only home.

“Halfway through the Earth’s sixth mass extinction, we urgently need to wake up, and change our behaviour. We need to quickly make the changes necessary, to prevent run away Climate Change. There really is no Planet B!”

Gaia, the new art installation coming to Peterborough Cathedral

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We are very excited to be able to exhibit this extraordinary work. The Museum of the Moon was a compelling installation and having this beautiful representation of our precious planet in Peterborough Cathedral promises to be an unforgettable experience. The planned programme of events alongside the exhibition will offer opportunities both for fun and for learning not least about the critical environmental issues we face.”

The installation, which will hang under the central tower of the Cathedral, creates a sense of the Overview Effect, which was first described by author Frank White in 1987. Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

The 3D installation will rotate once every four minutes, 360 times faster than our real planet. During evening opening times a specially made surround sound composition by BAFTA award winning composer Dan Jones will be played, and the lighting of the piece shown to full advantage as dusk falls.

A programme of themed events will take place whilst Gaia is on display at the Cathedral, including activities for schools when they return from holidays in September. Details will be announced soon.

Gaia, the new art installation coming to Peterborough Cathedral

Gaia will be open to the public free of charge during normal Cathedral visiting times. A series of special evening openings will show the artwork in its full glory with the accompanying soundtrack.

The evening entry charge is £2 per person or £6 for a family ticket (2 adults, 2 children). Booking opens online soon.

For full details of the events programme, opening times and to book evening tickets, please visit: www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/gaia

Gaia has been created in partnership with the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), Bluedot and the UK Association for Science and Discovery Centres. Its showing at Peterborough Cathedral has been supported by the Peterborough Cathedral Development and Preservation Trust.

Luke Jerram with Gaia

For more information about the artwork, please visit http://my-earth.org/ and on social media #EarthArtwork