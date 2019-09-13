Peterborough bar to get £500,000 new look

Have your say

Peterborough city centre bar Edwards has closed for a major refit.

The bar, in Broadway, is currently undergoing a £500,000 refurbishment before reopening on September 25.

The fresh new look will include a new cocktail bar, new layout with VIP booths and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.

The launch day, a preview night from 5pm to 3am, will feature the cocktail flaring team, and the official launch on Thursday, September 26, will be hosted by Towie’s James Lock.

Big launch events are also planned for the Friday and Saturday.

Red Room and Flares, upstairs above Edwards, remain open during the refurbishment works.