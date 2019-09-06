Jurassic Park to be shown at free cycle cinema at Peterborough park

Have your say

Residents can join Travelchoice on Sunday (September 8) at 8pm at Itter Park in Walton for a free cycle cinema which will be showing the original Jurassic Park.

The cinema is 100 per cent human powered and completely off-grid - all the electricity for the movie is produced by the cyclists.

There are no batteries, generators or back-up power sources. The event is clean, efficient and sustainable.

The aim of the event is to add a fun and engaging element to cycling and to promote sustainable transport and reduce single occupancy car journeys.