Internationally renowned dancers come to Whittlesey Festival

The Whittlesey Festival is set to return with a whole day of entertainment, music, stalls, vintage vehicles and activities planned from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 8.

This year, one of the headline acts is internationally renowned Ukrainian Cossack dancers ‘Orlyk’ who will be performing on the day.

Orlyk was established in 1949 and is the Representative Dance Ensemble of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB).

Based in Manchester it has been Orlyk’s aim over the last 70 years to share Ukraine’s rich culture and history with others, performing both in the UK and abroad to keep this significant part of their heritage alive throughout the generations.

The exhilarating high kicks, jumps and spins combined with traditional folk dancing are performed to live harmonic Ukrainian melodies with punchy rhythms in handmade authentic costumes to reflect the character of the dances.

There will also be a showcase of art from local schools at the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street and a display of work by professional artist and photographer Jim Cooke.

Jim has exhibited his work all over the world, was formerly senior lecturer of photography at the University of Brighton and is currently working on a project called ‘Middle Level’ capturing the beauty of the Fenland waterways and landscapes.

He will also be doing some presentations on festival day. More details can be found in the programme, free copies of which will be available in local shops and premises in Whittlesey from the end of August onwards as well as on the day.

Event sponsors this year include Kelly Vision, Hugh Crane, DC Site Services, Ben Burgess, Falcon Hotel, East Midlands Waste Management Ltd and Whittlesey Town Council, whose support means that a good proportion of the children’s rides and activities will be free of charge.

For more information about the festival contact Brian on 01733 752093 email brians@whittlesey.cc.