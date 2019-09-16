Firm behind London 2012 fireworks displays to light up Peterborough’s skies at new event

Tickets have gone on sale for a new fireworks display in Peterborough which is being put on by the company which lit up the London Olympics and Paralympics.

Titanium Fireworks, which provided the displays for the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2012 Games, as well as for New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Thames, will be putting on the display for Firework Fantasia.

The event is at the East of England Arena and Events Centre on Saturday, November 2.

It replaces Firework Fiesta which has finished after 44 years of raising money for local charities.

Organisers the Peterboroough Rotary Club and the Peterborough Round Table blamed “unacceptable costs” for the decision to retire the show.

Firework Fantasia, which is being run by Vivacity and Live Promotions Events, is raising money for Sue Ryder and the Young People’s Counselling Service.

Tickets went on sale at 9am today, and aside from the fireworks display there will also be an extensive indoor children’s soft play area and entertainments stage, which will be included in the ticket price.

Moreover, there will be a fun fair as well as food and drink vendors.

Vivacity chair Stewart Francis said: “We’re delighted that tickets for Fireworks Fantasia can now be purchased at a discount at fireworksfantasia.co.uk. It’s great value for families, with the promise of a new and spectacular fireworks display and free indoor soft play area for children and entertainment stage, which visitors can enjoy from 4pm”.

Tickets bought in advance are £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for families (two adults and two children).

On the night, tickets are £12 for adults, £6 for children and £32 for families.

Under twos go free.

To book tickets, or for more information, visit www.fireworksfantasia.co.uk or call 01775 768661.