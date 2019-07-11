Everything you need to know about the Tom Jones concert in Peterborough

Music legend Tom Jones is performing in Peterborough this evening (Thursday, July 11).

The singing star will entertaining fans at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes stadium in London Road.

For those attending, this is what you need to know:

. Gates open at 5pm with an expected finish time of 10pm

. Support acts have yet to be announced

. All ticket holders may be asked to produce proof of age on entry to the concert and at the bar so will need valid ID

. Credit/debit card payment facilities are in place

. If you have not received your ticket, please contact your original point of purchase

. The event organisers cannot guarantee the validity of any tickets purchased via a resale site, and therefore you may be refused entry. For further information, click here

. The event day box office is open from 3pm. Ticket upgrades will be available on the day subject to availability

. Customers with tickets for the stadium stands will not have access to the pitch. Access to bars and concessions will be through the concourses or outside the stadium in the catering villages

. Chairs are not permitted into the venue, including blankets, camping chairs, shooting sticks and walking sticks with seats. Glass containers and aerosols are also not permitted – this includes perfume

. When arriving at the venue, there will be a separate collection point near the box office for Emerald and Sapphire ticket holders to collect their concert wristbands and their laminate and lanyard

. People who have purchased hospitality from the venue will be contacted directly by the club with an itinerary for the day. For any other queries regarding your hospitality package, contact the club on 01733 563947 (option 6)

. Parking is available at the venue for hospitality guests only – this should have been booked directly with the venue when purchasing the package

. Alternative car parking is available at Pleasure Fair Meadow near the ground.

More car park and travel directions can be found here.

. No food or drink can be brought onto the site unless dietary restrictions are in place (a dietary card is required). There will be places to buy food and drinks within the concert site

. Bars and concession units will be situated either under the concourse, or in catering villages situated around the perimeter of the stadium

. You are permitted to bring a sealed plastic bottle (maximum size of 500ml) to use at water refill points. On sites where there are no refill points, water will be available from the bars

. Any alcohol purchased at any of the bars within the venue must be consumed onsite and not taken out of the designated event area

. A selection of Tom Jones merchandise will be available to purchase on site.

. There will be a designated smoking area outside of the concert area – smoking is only permitted within this area

. Anyone caught with illegal substances will have their ticket made invalid and no refunds will be given

. A medical team will be in attendance. Should you or anyone in your party require first aid, please notify the nearest steward or event official who will deal with your request

. Locate a member of staff for any emergencies, who will be able to assist or locate the correct assistance. If you need to contact the police to report a non-emergency crime or to provide information on a crime while at the festival, call 101

. If a serious or life-threatening crime is being committed, contact a member of staff immediately. If in the unlikely event you cannot find someone, call 999

.Designated toilets will be provided and there will also be accessible lavatories on site

. There are recycling bins on site

. Concert-goers can also have their name up on the giant screens either side of the main stage, whether it be birthday wishes, congratulations messages or just to say hi to a friend. Click here for more information