Dr Who and Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars to meet fans at Peterborough’s Feel the Force Day

Feel the Force Day, the world’s first and only fully accessible Film and TV Convention (Comic-con), returns for 2019 with its biggest event yet.

Feel the Force Day XL opens its doors at 11am on Saturday, October 5 at a new venue, the East of England Arena and Events Centre in Peterborough.

In previous years the event welcomed 7,000 people through its doors, and this year there will be film and TV memorabilia, clothing, jewellery and a variety of collectibles which can be purchased.

Displays will also include vintage cars, a giant Stay Puft marshmallow man, as featured in Ghostbusters, and a real DeLorean, as featured in the Back to the Future trilogy.

The organisers, Simon Howard and JJ Lucia-Wright, work with their team of volunteers to ensure the event is accessible to everyone. Performances on the day will be signed using British Sign Language (BSL), there will be extra space for people with mobility requirements and all displays will be tactile.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet celebrities, including Nick Brendon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Sophie Aldred (Dr Who), Shiela Reid (Benidorm), Mike Fielding (The Mighty Boosh) and many more.

Tickets are available from www.feeltheforceday.com and are priced from £7.50 each.

This year for the first time guests may purchase a ticket for the after party and dance the night away with costumers and celebrities to music from three live bands.

For further information visit www.feeltheforceday.com.