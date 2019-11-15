Comedian Jack Whitehall to return to Peterborough

Comedian Jack Whitehall will return to Peterborough in the new year after his sell-out performance last night (Thursday).

The award-winning comedian, actor and writer will be performing once more at the East of England Arena on Monday, January 6, meaning fans who missed out on seeing him first time get a second chance to see him live.

The East of England Arena is one of two recently announced additional dates on the comedy star’s longest and best-received tour so far.

Widely celebrated for his hit show Travels With My Father (which recently returned to Netflix for a new series), Jack has most recently been seen in Lasse Hallstrom’s The Nutcracker And The Four Realms opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman, as well as in Series 2 of Sky series Bounty Hunters and Good Omens (Amazon) opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen.

He is also set to star in Disney’s upcoming movie Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt which will be released in 2020.

Venue director Jason Lunn said: “The response to this show has been nothing short of fantastic and we really didn’t want to have to turn away disappointed fans when the tickets sold out. So we’re delighted we could find an opportunity to get Jack back to the arena so soon after Christmas.”