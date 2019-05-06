Charity magic cabaret show with mind reading at village hall in Peterborough

Have your say

A charity magic cabaret show featuring mind reading is being held at a village hall in Peterborough.

Clare Ledbury from Castor is raising money for Build It International which is looking to create opportunities for young people and their communities in the African country of Zambia through skills training, work experience and essential community building projects.

The poster for the event

This enables hundreds of young, unemployed people to learn essential building skills, and at the same time help to build vital schools and clinics for thousands of children.

The magic cabaret show will be held at Castor Village Hall in Peterborough Road on Friday, June 28 from 7pm.

The star performer is professional magician and mind reader Duncan William, while there will also be a charity raffle and bar.

Tickets are £15 with the event only suitable for those aged 16 and above.

Email Clare on charity.magic2806@gmail.com to book your ticket or visit the event’s Facebook page.