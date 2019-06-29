Cambridgeshire's first live-action gaming experience opens

Cambridgeshire’s first live-action gaming experience officially opens at Grafham Water (south west of Huntingdon) this weekend.

Rumble brings together the real and virtual worlds in an action-packed experience using high-tech equipment, set in woodland arenas on the edge of the reservoir.

Runble at Grafham Water

It is the creation of Billy and Jacquie Rumble who were inspired by their three action-gamer sons aged eight to 17.

Jacquie said: “Our boys are sporty and enjoy the outdoors once they’re out there, but like many kids, given the chance they would spend hours in front of a screen. And so Live Action Gaming was born. If you can’t beat them….”

There are three arenas to choose from, which range from 14,000 square metres to 5,500 square metres, depending on the size of the group and the type of game you play. Over the course of the hour-long adventure, groups are set smaller missions by the Rumble Rangers who oversee each game.

Contenders are equipped with a laser rifle and sensor and can unlock special weapons, medical kits, ammo and more through ‘killstreaks’ or by finding hidden utility boxes on site. There are dozens of hides and bases including sniper towers throughout the woods - all made from reclaimed timber and natural materials from the forest.

Runble at Grafham Water

Billy said: “It’s a cross between shoot-em-up video games and paintballing but, unlike the latter, it is contactless and pain-free, making it suitable for all ages from eight and up. Like computer games, the story arch is split into smaller missions, keeping it engaging and exciting throughout. As we like to say, family fun just got serious.

“We’ve had children versus grandparents, school groups and family groups all coming along to have a go and the feedback has been incredible. People are really embracing the game and appreciate having a new option for a fun adventure.”

Rumble is open daily from June 29 to September 3, at weekends from September 7 to October 13 and daily again from October 19 to October 27 when it closes for the season.

Sessions cost £15 per person and must be booked in advance by visiting www.rumblelive.co.uk.