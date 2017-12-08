Eighties legend Alexander O’Neal comes to The Broadway

The biggest soul music event in Peterborough this year sees soul legend Alexander O’Neal finish his 30th Anniversary of Hearsay tour at the Broadway Theatre on Saturday (Dec 9)

The American superstar has support from Jay James, who made a big impression on The X Factor in 2014.

80s show

www.thebroadway.today

Macbeth

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, Dec 7-9

Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy will be reimagined against the backdrop of the Kosovo war. Performed by the talented pupils of Oundle’s Third to Upper Sixth Form and directed by Naomi Jones, the production promises to remind audiences of Shakespeare’s enduring contemporary

Jay James

resonance.

www.oundleschool.org.uk

Keyboard Concert

All Saints Church, Park Road, December 9

Musical and marches with a hint of Christmas, performed by Richard J Hutchinson. The concert starts at 7pm and tickets cost £5 (under-12s £3).

www,allsaintspeterborough.org.uk

The Rhyme and Reason of Christmas

John Clare Theatre, until Saturday

Peterborough Playgoers invite you to join the Puddletown Players as they go through rehearsals at the local pub, put

their festive show together (Act 1) and eventually reach the performance stage

in the village hall. (Act 2).

www.peterboroughplaygoers.org.uk

Their Finest

Stahl Theatre, Dec 14

Oundle cinema presents this witty and moving portrayal of a wartime production team tasked with making a film to lift the spirits of the British during the time of the London Blitz.

www.oundlecinema.org.uk

Christmas Tree Festival

All Saints Church, Park Road, Dec 8-10

Visit the annual fundraiser for the church from 11am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday, or 12noon until 4pm on Sunday, Entrance is £1 for adults.

Christmas Fair

The Green Backyard, Dec 9

The fair is all about bringing together the community in a festive, joyful celebration, as well as offering a space where local independent creators and artists can sell their work, all whilst raising vital funds for the charity. The event will feature over 45 stalls and activities, offering a great opportunity to ensure your gifts are sustainable and individual this festive season. There will also be festive food and drink, green woodcrafts, family and kids activities, and live acoustic music from Gin and Yonic, The Pocket Symphony Orchestra, Mark Stephens, Skillz and The Palmerston Ukulele Band.-

That 80s Christmas Rock Show,

Stamford Corn Exchange, Dec 9

An 80s nostalgia filled, show, performed by a 7-piece live band.