Town centre premises fit the bill

The Stamford home of the former Prezzo restaurant has gone on the market.

The restaurant chain closed the town centre venue in April as part of its efforts to alleviate a troublesome financial position.

More than 90 restaurants closed in all, including Prezzo-owned Tex-Mex restaurant Chimichanga in Peterborough.

Barker Storey Matthews, which is handling the marketing of the building in All Saints Place, say it would suit someone seeking fully fitted premises in a high profile location in a bustling market town.

It is an an area where a number of independent food and beverage operators trade successfully, as well as where the town’s landmark Crown Hotel is located.

A new lease is being offered, but Barker Storey Matthews says its client may consider sale of the freehold.

The property is being offered as a fully fitted restaurant, including a fully fitted kitchen with a large stock of equipment. The kitchen and main restaurant area are on the ground floor and there is a further seated restaurant and bar area and a roof terrace on the first floor.