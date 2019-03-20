Peterborough restaurant to hold celebration of Polish cuisine

Celebrated and decorated Polish restaurateur Damian Wawrzyniak is to host a celebration of food from his home country in Peterborough.

The much-travelled consultant chef - who was honoured with the Knight’s Cross by the President of Poland last year - has joined forces with the Polish Embassy in the UK and the Polish Travel Organisation to stage the event at his House of Feasts restaurant at Eye Green, on May 4.

The doors will be thrown open from 12noon for the three-hour Celebration of Polish Cuisine.

Damian says: “Last year there was a lot of promotion for the cuisine and traditions of Poland because of the 100 years of independence celebrations.

“We just thought it would be a good idea to continue with that, and the response has been fantastic with all the free tickets going straight away.”

The first batch of 120 tickets available for free for the afternoon of great food, including a hog roast, selection of smoked meats and home baked sourdough bread, were snapped up in hours.

Now more places have been allocated at £20 a head. To book your place you must register your interest on the restaurant’s facebook page www.facebook.com/HouseOfFeasts