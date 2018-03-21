New look and a fresh start for Peterborough old favourite The Gordon Arms

The Gordon Arms on Oundle Road, at Orton Longueville, has been undergoing an extensive transformation ahead of its reopening on Monday (26th).

Now operating under the Greene King “Eating Inn” branding, general manager, Marcus Clarke said the new operation would “Offer something for everyone.”

He added: “We are all about giving our guests great service, food and drinks in a friendly, relaxed environment within the local community.”

The interior of the restaurant is undergoing a complete overhaul, introducing a fresh and welcoming environment for local diners from Peterborough and beyond to enjoy.

The new menu will include a range of modern and classic dishes, from home-made, hearty winter soups to grills, burgers, sharing dishes and lighter lunches.

There will also be a special menu offering exceptional value, with meals from £4.99 available all day, everyday.

Marcus added: “The new surroundings will make you feel like you are at home and we will offer full-service at your table, letting guests sit back and relax as soon as they walk through the door – we will do all the hard work!

“We will also have a new function room that can be booked for a host of special events, meetings and private celebrations.”