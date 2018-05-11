Nacos is back with something new

There have been some changes at Peterborough Portugese restaurant Nacos, as owner Ana Tavares looks to make up for lost time.

The traditional eaterie on Geneva Street in the city centre got off to a promising start after it opened in August last year.

However, a dispute with the power provider in January saw the building without electricity for three months - stopping progress in its tracks.

As the weather gets warmer and with more people out and about, and on the move, Ana has added a comprehensive hot buffet (meat, fish and seafood) and salad bar to the offering in addition to sandwiches and snacks.

There is still a place though for its signature, sizzling “steak on the stone”.