How to get a FREE food at Carluccio's in Peterborough next weekend

According to many, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. This may be true, but, thanks to Carluccio’s in Peterboorugh there is now such a thing as a free breakfast.

On Saturday March 31, turn up before 11am at any Carluccio’s wearing your dressing gown and receive a free breakfast.

Carluccios in Peterborough

This incredible introduction to the Italian restaurant group’s new breakfast menu is guaranteed to make you rise and shine; but set those alarms as once the restaurant is full, it’s full.

Carluccio’s new breakfast dishes include an extended Magnifica range of cooked breakfasts, with vegetarian and vegan options. The veggie Magnifica is a plate laden with eggs, courgette fritters, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes and toasted ciabatta, whilst the vegan Magifica features baked borlotti beans, summer squash, tomatoes, spinach and toasted ciabatta. Plus of course the Magnifica Tradizionale: eggs with grilled smoky pancetta, sausage, sautéed mushrooms, tomato and toasted ciabatta.

Injecting a burst of Italian flavour to your meal, Eggs Diavlo – fried eggs with tomato, spicy ‘nduja, parmigano reggiano and toasted ciabatta – will add a kick to your morning whilst French toast is given an Italian touch by using panettone, ricotta & yoghurt, berries, honey and cinnamon. New cold press juices have also been introduced; a fresh mix of apple, spinach, kale and lemon or opt for carrot, orange, apple and turmeric.

The offer applies until 11am on Saturday March 31 ONLY and will be available at Carluccio’s in Cumbergate Peterborough.

Terms and conditions: One free breakfast dish for each customer wearing a dressing gown. First come first served, subject to availability.