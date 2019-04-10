Great British Food Festival is coming to town near Peterborough

Artisan food and drink lovers are in for a treat when Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne hosts its first food and drink festival in June.

Preparations are well under way for the Great British Food Festival over the weekend of the 15th & 16th June.

More than 75 different traders will be there and Dan Maycock, one of the organisers, said: “We have got a great mix of local produce and best of British, coming from further afield.

“On the hot food front you will be able to try anything from traditional hog roast to international dishes, so hopefully something for all tastes.”

Along with wonderful food and drink there will be a marquee for fantastic chef demos, foodie talks, men vs food competitions and live music.

The Chef Demo Stage will be headlined each day by a Great British Bake Off star.

And there will be the popular ‘Great British Cake Off’, where amateur bakers can take a cake in with them to compete head to head in two baking categories (see www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com)

There will be entertainment for all the family , including forager walks, kid’s cookery lessons, free circus skills, and party workshops, and children’s amusements.