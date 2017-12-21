Grabbing a pizza the action in the city centre

I wouldn’t describe myself as a regular by any stretch of the imagination, but the Queen’s Head - at the entrance to Queensgate - has quickly become my hostelry of choice in Peterborough city centre.

Yes, it does a reasonable choice of beers (and in my case a nice pint of Estrella lager) but it is the food which draws me in - or the pizzas at least.

Brad Barnes lunches at the Queen's Head in Queen Street, Peterborough city centre

For those who don’t know, the Pizza, Pots and Pints concept pub opened in September after a refurbishment of the former Clarkes restaurant. It is what you might call industrial chic - exposed plaster and wood and a right old mish-mash of lighting and ornaments. A bit hipster but I like it - and as an oasis from city centre shopping so do my two daughters. It is also very child friendly - not just tolerant of them, but the staff make a fuss and make them feel at home, which is very reassuring.

On this occasion, the girls shared a Margot (£8); nice and simple - tomato, mozzarella and dressed with a basil leaf.

For me it was the Toni (£10). It was fully loaded with pepperoni, and at my request a sprinkling of chillies.

Straight out of the huge pizza oven they were the right mix of crisp bottom and edges, with that hint of toast flavour, and the topping soft, rich and moist - and in my case hot!

A pot of garlic dip gave my tastebuds a little extra.... at least until the chillies kicked in.

Brad’s rating: 8