The Straw Bear Festival which took over Whittlesey on Saturday was reason enough to head out to the Fenland town - and stop off for a little lunch en route at the Dog In A Doublet.

It is the proud possessor of the Peterborough Telegraph Pub of the Year Award for 2017 (the second time it has won) and is a place I am always happy to eat and drink in.

Brad Barnes has lunch at the Dog in a Doublet

On this occasion, in light of the award, it seemed a good idea to try the “pub classics” menu - although food there ranges from bar snacks to an eight course tasting menu.

On offer was jacket potato with butter, cheese and beans; maple and thyme gammon, duck egg and chips; black bean udon noodles with chunky vegetables and herbs; vintage cheddar toasties with home made crisps and pickles; and my choice - Doublet sausages, creamy mash and “our famous gravy” (£9).

Simple fayre, but good food doesn’t have to be complicated. And it was good.

There was a warm and friendly greeting and I didn’t object to being seated close to a radiator in the country kitchen style dining area.

We were treated to a bowl of homemade crisps with a real crunch while our orders were taken and delivered in good time.

A couple of thick and meaty sausages, with a little caramelisation were a delight; the mash was, as promised thick and creamy; while the gravy was an unexpected, quite sweet treat. For me it just needed a little green vegetable on the plate.

The girls enjoyed the sausage and mash (£4.50 and not disimilar to my lunch only there was less of it) and hot dog (£2.50) - a nice soft roll, and some decent skinny fries.

Another classic for dessert - a very soft, sweet and moist sticky toffee pudding smothered in butterscotch sauce and a scoop of ice cream on top (£6).

So nice, the little ones insisted on helping to finish it.

Brad Barnes has lunch at Dog In A Doublet, North Side, near Whittlesey tel 01733 202256 www.doginad.co.uk