Destination X fans ‘livid’ after latest elimination - 'cancel the show'

Destination X fans are ‘gutted’ after a fan favourite was eliminated last night 😭

The Destination X journey was cut shot for one player last night.

A fan favourite was eliminated in a shocking episode.

It has left users on social media heartbroken at the turn of events.

The wheels on the Destination X bus go round and round, but for one player they will be turning without him. Fans were left gobsmacked after the ‘smartest’ contestant was eliminated last night (August 20).

It has led to some grieving viewers calling the show to be ‘cancelled’ following his surprise exit. See which of the players have made it to the final five.

But who left last night and how have fans reacted? Here’s all you need to know:

Who left Destination X last night?

Participants on Destination X wear special X Goggles, which give them a glimpse of their surroundings, on the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

Spoilers for BBC’s Destination X through to the latest episode on Wednesday, August 20. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched it.

Endurance athlete Nick, from Cornwall, became the eighth player to leave the Destination X bus and missed out on making the final five. Despite knowing where they were, he was unable to find it on the map and ended up placing his X the furthest away.

He had escaped an untimely exit last week, after his X was moved by Josh following a surprise twist. But this time, his journey came to an end.

Nick had become a favourite with fans on social media, and many were left in a state of shock after his departure. See how people have reacted.

Destination X fans left fuming after latest exit

One person wrote: “Cancel the whole show, Nick was the only one who knew wtf he was doing and deserved that 100k.” Another echoed: “What’s the point of watching anymore if Nick isn’t there?”

A fan posted: “Absolutely livid that Nick has gone.” While one said: “Gutted Nick went.”

A person said: “Nahhhh the smartest man on the bus actually knowing where they were but couldn’t find it on the map is out…” Another added: “No cause Nick was the only one to know where they actually were, he just couldn’t find it on the map.”

One user shared a screenshot of the map and wrote: “How can he not see Pula? Right over the water from his X.” Another said: “Nick was the best.”

A viewer added: “That’s such a shame because Nick was by far the strongest player in the game and didn’t deserve to go. He knew where they were every step of the way but was done out by the silly game changing twists.”

Earlier in the episode, a fan said: “Didn’t think I could like Nick more than I did and then he goes on about wanting to open the dog sanctuary and now I like him even more.”

