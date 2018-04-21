Delay for installation of famous statues

The installation of works of arts produced by the famous sculptor Sir Antony Gormley which will decorate the city centre skyline have been delayed.

The three pieces of Gormley’s ‘The Place to Be’ were meant to be placed on top of buildings overlooking Cathedral Square on Thursday, April 12.

However, a spokeswoman for Vivacity, which provides arts and culture, services in Peterborough, said there had been a delay in the installation due to a “scheduling conflict.”

The statues will now be ready for the public to see on Friday, May 25.

They will be situated on Queensgate Shopping Centre, adjacent to Carluccio’s, Leeds Building Society and Norwich and Peterborough Building Society.