Couples Come Dine with me is back and looking for contestants in Peterborough

Hit TV show Come Dine With Me are on the hunt for Peterborough couples for a new series.

Do you and your partner host the best dinner parties in town? Think you and your partner have what it takes to walk away with a £1000? If so, you could soon be part of the nations most favourite teatime show.

Couples Come Dine With Me is looking for Peterborough couples

"Following the success of previous episodes in the Peterborough and surrounding areas we are back looking for perfect partnerships to create the recipe for success. We are looking for keen cooks with bags of energy and who are up for the challenge of winning a £1,000!" Sasha Risner, Assistant Producer

The only criteria’s are that you and your partner must be over 18 and not working or trained as a professional chef.

The shoot will take place between the 16th May– 18th May 2018.

To apply email CDWM@shiver.tv