Corrie favourite playing it for panto laughs (until December 30), in Peterborough

Folklore hero Robin Hood brings the good fight to Peterborough starting today (Saturday)... and he will have a little help from a former Coronation Street favourite.

Cresset regular Mitch Hewer (Skins and Casualty on TV) is the handsome green clad hero of this year’s Cresset panto (until Dec 30) but his comic support comes in the form of Will Scarlet, one of his Merry Men, played by Nick Cochrane (Andy McDonald in Corrie).

“I used to play the hero, the handsome prince but I was much younger then,” laughed Nick, who will be treading the boards in panto for the 21st time, starting tonight

. “Now I just get to play his friend, the idiot, who has a laugh with all the kids!”

So what can we expect from Will Scarlet?

“He is Robin’s best mate and he just wants to make sure the Sheriff gets his comeuppance ... and he will be recruiting help from the audience. “That is what is great about panto – it is a family thing, the kids get involved and you feed back on what you get from the audience. “When something goes wrong, it is not Othello, you can just go over it again - and people love it. “So you can expect lots of laughs, plenty of cheering, shouting and audience participation, pyrotechnics and even some magic tricks - it has got something every good panto should have.” It might be Nick’s first time at the Cresset but Mitch, of course, is no stranger having appeared in Aladdin in 2014 and Snow White last year. Also returning is regular Dame, ZachVanderfelt, who will playing it for laughs, some of them naughty no doubt, as Nurse Gertie Glucose, as well as Peter Croohan (Friar Tuck) and George Dee (Little John). Villain of the piece The Sheriff of Nottingham is another old favourite, Lawrence Stubbins, while Isabelle Lock takes on the role of Pandora the Witch, and Maid Marian will be played by all-singing, all-dancing Laura Wenton.

Tickets from www.cresset.co.uk