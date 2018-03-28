Cocktails, craft beer, live DJs and the world's BIGGEST inflatable obstacle course heading to Peterborough

This year, The Monster dares you to let loose your inner child as the ultimate bouncy castle experience announces its Peterborough dates with tickets on sale now!

Run, bounce and jump your way around 300m of inflatable fun and regress to your childhood as you take on 42 brand new obstacles including an 18m “Mega Slide”, a “Tunnel of Love” and “The Bouncy Cage of Doom!”

World's Biggest Inflatable Obstacle Course - The Monster - is coming to Peterborough

The brainchild of the events team who unleashed sell-out events with the The Beast in London (Alexandra Palace) and Birmingham (NEC) in 2017, The Monster is bigger, better and more bonkers than ever before.

The fun doesn’t stop once you’ve conquered The Monster. With your adrenaline pumping, you’re bound to have worked up a thirst and a serious appetite - enjoy a wide range of delicious street food, refreshing super-cocktails, craft beers and much more from a host of mouth-watering street food pop-ups.

With live DJ’s, giant adult ball pits and other crazy activities available throughout the event, this will be one unmissable funfest you won’t forget.

The Monster will be at Peterborough East of England Arena from Thursday August 30 to Sunday September 2.

Tickets are available here: www.TheMonsterUK.com

