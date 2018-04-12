Classic tale of Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf gets a spin

Time for bed. Tuck yourself in. This is where Robyn’s story begins in Red Riding Hood and the Wolf at the Key Theatre Studuion on Sunday (15th).

How can they expect her to sleep at a time like this? She takes a book and starts to read. But she can’t relate to Red Riding Hood, sugar and spice and all things nice.

There are two sides to every tale, and that is not how this one goes!

What if the Big Bad Wolf wasn’t big or bad at all? What if they got it wrong?

Robyn wants to tell you what really happened through a world of homemade make-believe. And here is where our story starts. A gentle wolf with a broken heart. The Wolf isn’t big or bad, in fact he’s rather shy.

He won’t gobble up your Grandma, he’s an all-round nice guy.

Enjoy a new spin on this classic story – about two misfits who just want to fit in.

Recommended age 7+ - adult