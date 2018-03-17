Classic comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels comes to a Peterborough stage

Peterborough’s award-winning musical theatre society PODS take to the stage once again this week to perform Broadway hit musical comedy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Key Theatre, March 20-24).

Based on the 80s’ classic comedy film starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is a hilarious, all-singing, all-dancing romp full of high-jinx and sophistication.

Set on the French Riviera the decadent world of suave, sophisticated conman Lawrence Jameson comes crashing down with the arrival of larger-than-life Freddy Benson - a conman of an entirely different order. The two find themselves going head to head in the con of their lives, pulling out all of the stops in a bid for the affections of millionaire soap heiress, Christine Colgate.

Local starlet Harriet Kemp-Hunt plays Christine Colgate, she is joined onstage by PODS’ leading man Calvin Lawrence in the Michael Caine role of Lawrence, and PODS newcomer Danny Shackell plays Freddy, the role made famous by Steve Martin.

They lead a cast of 34 local performers alongside a professional band led by Peterborough music legend Steve Hession.

PODS continues to go from strength to strength, having won the NODA (National Operatic & Dramatic Association) Best Musical award for their 2016 sell-out production of Hairspray at The Cresset and

the group are currently celebrating their recent nomination for NODA Best Musical for last year’s production of 9 TO 5. Will Dirty Rotten Scoundrels continue to live up to their recent success?

Director/choreographer Rob Bristow seems to think so: “This is one of the funniest shows we’ve ever worked on. The rehearsals have been hilarious, so I know once we get in front of an audience it’s going to be a riot. The cast can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun”.

Tickets from www.vivacity-peterborough.com or tel 01733 207239