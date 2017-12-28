Classic Christmas movies in the cathedral

If you are looking for something to do this week, check out our Top 10 - there’s movies, pantos, music and more.

Classic Christmas Movies

Aladdin, the Broadway pantomine EMN-171214-202350009

Peterborough Cathedral, December 29

Families and film lovers can see some classic Christmas movies in the spectacular setting of Peterborough Cathedral on a big screen. It is Arthur Christmas at 2.30pm, and It’s a Wonderful Life at 7.00pm. Tickets for each movie are £6 adults, £4 children, £18 family (2 adults, 2 children).

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Classic Christmas Movies

Peterborough Cathedral, December 30

Today it is Polar Express at 2.30pm and Home Alone at 6.30pm.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Sleeping Beauty

Key Theatre, until Jan 7

There’s fun galore as Simon Egerton returns in the writer/director’s chair with a great cast - and look out for a terrific performance from the jester Jiggles (Josh Haberfield.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Snow White

The Cresset, until Dec 30

Former Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy plays it for laughs as Muddles - and look out for a powerhouse wicked Queen Sovania played by Britt Lenting.

www.cresset.co.uk

Aladdin

The Broadway, until Dec 31

Join KD Theatre’s new production and take a magical carpet ride to Old Peking.

www.thebroadway.today

Beauty and the Beast

Stamford Corn Exchange, Dec 27-Jan 1

Following on from their hugely successful pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 2016, Stamford Pantomime Players bring the tale of Beauty, a very independent young woman, who lives with her father Panisse in the village of Prettybelle, and Prince Rowan who becomes the hideous Beast.

TEL 01780 766455

Aladdin

South Holland Centre, Spalding, until Dec 31

Let Polka Dot Pantomimes whisk you away on a magic carpet to a far off land with this year’s spellbinding family pantomime. Cheer along as Aladdin finds a genie in a lamp who grants him three wishes to make his dreams come true. Full of high energy dance routines, glittering costumes, spectacular scenery, and a great big dollop of audience participation.

www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Rapunzel - A Tangled Tale

Stamford Arts Centre, Jan 4-7

The pantomime adventure of a lifetime! Join Polka Dot Pantomimes for the magical tangled tale Rapunzel.

www.stamfordartscentre.com

State of Freedom

The Met Lounge, December 30

12 years after their last performance at The Met, State Of Freedom return, for one night only!

The original line up - Adam Masters - Rob Woods - Paul England and ‘AC Cox - together on stage, Expect some old State Of Freedom classics, some covers from the top bands of the era, and a lot of of fun!

wwww.themet.co.uk

The Levelling

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare theatre, January 4

Somerset, October 2014. When Clover Catto (Ellie Kendrick) receives a call telling her that her younger brother Harry (Joe Blakemore) is dead, she must return to her family farm and face the man she hasn’t spoken to in years: her father Aubrey (David Troughton). She is shocked to discover her home changed forever by the devastating floods that destroyed the area six months earlier, and Aubrey a tormented shadow of his former self.

As she learns what has been going on in her long absence she and her father forge a new understanding.