Classic car owners can gear up for vintage vehicle festival

Owners of classic cars and vehicles can get into gear and enter their pride and joy into this year’s Peterborough Classic and Vintage Vehicle Festival.

Visitors from all over the region are expected to flock to Peterborough’s Embankment on Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2 to admire the many shining chassis and wheeled wonders on display.

Organised by Peterborough City Council, the show is now in its fifth year and is being held as part of the authority’s City of Festivals programme, which features a number of large-scale events throughout 2018.

The show is open to classic and vintage cars and caravans, motorcycles, scooters, commercial and agricultural vehicles, buses, ex-military and other forms of transport from yesteryear to modern classics.

The event, which is free to attend, will also feature a host of shopping opportunities, hot food stalls and entertainment. Vehicle registrations can be made at www.peterborough.gov.uk/classicvehicle.

If you are interested in exhibiting or trading at the event email melissa.butcher@peterborough.gov.uk.