Christmas market comes to the cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral is getting ready to host its first ever Christmas Market on Saturday (December 2), with stallholders bringing all manner of Christmas craft and gift items for sale.

Amongst the stalls will be artist designed jewellery, ceramics, scented candles, upcycled homewares, poinsettias, Christmas cakes, cards and decorations.

Becket’s Tea Room will also be running a stall with seasonal refreshments, and there will be stalls for charities including Help for Heroes.

The Market is open on Saturday from 10.00am until 4.30pm. Donations of £2 per adult are invited on entry.

There is also a preview of the Market tonight (Friday), from 6.30pm until 9.00pm, when mulled wine will be served. Donations of £5 per adult are invited on entry.