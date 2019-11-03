Christmas classics to be shown at Showcase in Peterborough

Christmas classics are to be shown at the Showcase in Peterborough throughout December.

The festive season begins with Elf on December 8, followed by The Bishop’s Wife, seven decades on from its release.

Gremlins and 1954 classic White Christmas are also showing.

James Dobbin, director of Event Cinema, said: “We are very excited to be screening a selection of Christmas films this December. With the hustle and bustle of the season we want to offer guests a chance to escape at Showcase Cinema and experience the warmth and magic of watching some festive classics.”

Screenings:

Elf - 8 December, 16 December

Gremlins - 9 December, 15 December

White Christmas - 10 December, 18 December

The Bishop’s Wife - 11 December, 17 December