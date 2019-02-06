CheeseFest returns to Peterborough celebrating 30 years of Wallace & Gromit

Have your say

CheeseFest is returning to Peterborough to celebrate 30 years of Wallace & Gromit.

Visitors can look forward to delicious cheese-based cuisine by the finest fromagers from across the land.

The event comes to the East of England Arena and Events Centre on November 16.

Kids will be able to enjoy model making, life-size vehicles, film screenings of popular Wallace & Gromit movies and a meet and greet with Wallace and Gromit themselves.

For more information email: Info@cheesefestuk.com or visit www.cheesefestuk.com.