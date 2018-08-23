Cheers to the beers as Peterborough Beer Festival gets under way

The Peterborough CAMRA Forty-Thirst Beer Festival got off to a flying start with more than 4,200 visitors flocking to the embankment on Tuesday’s opening night, writes Rosie Boon.

Last year more than 30,000 turned up to enjoy the festival and the organising committee this year expect similar numbers if not more.

Peterborough Beer Festival 2018. The Bateman's team EMN-180821-214959009

Visitors can expect a wide range of drinks to choose from; over 400 draught real ales, 80 varieties of cider and perry, 50 unique gins and a wide range of wines. Soft drinks are available as well as a mix of food outlets for when you’re feeling peckish.

Mike Lane, chair of the organising committee for the Beer Festival, said: “We were very pleased with it so far and the figures we’ve seen. The weather came out for us so a lot of people got to enjoy their beers in the sunshine. The gin bar has gone down extremely well, better than expected! ”

While sipping on drinks, guests can enjoy a great line up of live acts everyday. Entertainment starts earlier over the final two days; from 4pm on Friday and 2 pm on Saturday. Closing the event, The Killerz, expect to bring a huge buzz and end the event on a high.

Entry costs £2 for non members between noon and 3pm and £6 afterwards. Pass outs are available.

Peterborough Beer Festival 2018. The Coopers Euan Findlay and Jonathan Manby. EMN-180821-215010009

Peterborough Beer Festival 2018. The Mark Jeffery and David Roach on the games stand. EMN-180821-215245009

Peterborough Beer Festival 2018. The Jo Dawkins, Sarah Hutchinson, Clair Albone and Rawanne Elliott on the gin stand. EMN-180821-215022009

Peterborough Beer Festival 2018. Quentin Bambridge and Mick Conway collecting for the RNLI EMN-180821-215317009

Peterborough Beer Festival 2018. Andy Simmonds and Matt Mace (committee members) EMN-180821-214948009

Peterborough Beer Festival 2018. Mayor of Peterborough Coun. Chris Ash with Nicki Ford from Adnams's EMN-180821-215328009