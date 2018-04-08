Celebration of faiths and food in city

Residents can enjoy an outdoor festival celebrating different faiths and foods.

Peterborough Inter-Faith Council and Peterborough City Council are hosting the Faith Festival and Food event which will offer a variety of traditional food from different countries, cultures and religions.

The event will be special as 2018 marks 40 years since the Peterborough Inter-Faith Council was formed.

It will be held in Cathedral Square on Saturday, May 12 from noon as part of the council’s City of Festivals programme which features a number of large-scale events throughout 2018.

The festival will feature presentations from children of different faiths with the theme of cohesion and unity. There will also be performances of opera, Bhangra and Bollywood dancing as well as a Sufi musical band.

Cllr Irene Walsh, council cabinet member for communities, said: “I hope people take the opportunity to come along and try something new.” Food is free, but contributions to the inter-faith council are welcomed.