Catch ‘A Glimpse of Heaven’ at cathedral book launch

Leading architectural historian and TV presenter Dr Jonathan Foyle is to give an illustrated talk at Peterborough Cathedral on Friday, February 23, to launch his new book - Peterborough Cathedral: A Glimpse of Heaven.

The richly illustrated volume draws on recent studies of the iconic 900-old cathedral and shares some of Dr Foyle’s own discoveries, found during his research. From Roman occupation on the site, to the building of the current church, the painting of the remarkable nave ceiling and Peterborough’s connections with the Tudor court, Jonathan Foyle will reveal some secrets from the cathedral’s past. He will also show why Peterborough Cathedral is one of the country’s most important surviving medieval buildings.

Jonathan is an award-winning BBC broadcaster who writes regularly for the Financial Times Weekend. He has given talks on history, architecture and conservation all over the world, and is the author of Lincoln Cathedral: The Biography of a Great Building and Architecture of Canterbury Cathedral.

He is also Visiting Professor in Conservation at the University of Lincoln.

The book, published by Scala, was commissioned to coincide with the cathedral’s 900th anniversary in 2018 and is a valuable addition to scholarship about the building and its history.

There will be a bookstall at the launch and Jonathan will be available to sign copies.

For advance sales only, there is a 20% discount offer for those who wish to book both a ticket to the launch and a copy of the book.

This offer is available via the Cathedral website at: http://shop.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/glimpse-of-heaven-ticket-and-book

The event gets underway at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for under 16s (unreserved seating; includes a complimentary glass of wine or soft drink). For tickets call Oundle Box Office on 01832 274734 or Peterborough Information Centre on 01733 452336.