Car auction to hit Top Gear

Some say it was a star of one of the biggest TV shows in the world - all we know is it could be yours thanks to a Peterborough auctioneers.

One of the cars used in the popular BBC series Top Gear for the Star in a Reasonably Priced Car feature is going under the hammer.

The red Vauxhall Astra was raced round the famous track by Hollywood stars including Will Smith, Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie - after the A-Listers had been given driving lessons from The Stig.

The fastest star driver to get behind the wheel was pop star Olly Murs - and Peterborough’s own actor Warwick Davis also set a time in the car.

The car was used while trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May presented the show between 2013 and 2015.

It is now being auctioned by Peterborough firm William George and Co in an online sale.

The interior is as it was on the show, complete with the camera mounts, race seats and roll cage.

The only difference is the car has bonnet stickers listing the names of all the stars who raced in it. It is expected to fetch up to £22,000 when the virtual gavel drops on July 12.

For more details - or to make a bid - visit https://auctions.wgandco.com