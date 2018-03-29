Busy Easter weekend for Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Catch popular local band The One Eyed Cats at The Brewery Tap, top DJs at The Solstice and a beer festival at Charters plus much more this weekend.

Thursday, March 29

Live Music

Brewery Tap: The One Eyed Cats, 10pm, will have you all up on your feet with their Rock ‘n’ roll, rhythm, blues, & swing tunes bar open until 1am – free entry.

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Beer Festival

Charters: Charters Easter Beer Festival showcasing 20+ real ales, locally & nationally sourced, free entry. Until April 2.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 30th

Live Music

Charters: Groovapolitan will be live from 10.30pm they will soon have the boat rocking with their funk, soul and disco – free entry.

Brewery Tap: The Fedz have a wide repertoire of songs with an authentic 60s’ soul vibe, playing hits from The Commitments, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and of course, Jake & Elwood Blues a.k.a. ‘The Blues Brothers’. 10pm – free entry.

The Solstice: The Gangsters live in the SolGarden.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: NO QUARTER. 9pm. Rock Covers Band.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Americana – local country music experts free from 9pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Nick James, 8.30pm. Free entry. All welcome. Plus mini beerfest.

Beer Festival

Charters: Charters Easter Beer Festival showcasing 20+ real ales, locally & nationally sourced, free entry. Until April 2.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 31st

Live Music

Charters: Retrolux back by popular demand, expect an evening of hits from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Cream, Free, Frank Zappa, SAHB, The Who & The Beatles – 10:30pm, free entry.

the Bluebell,Dogsthorpe: TRUE BRITISH MAYHEM - music from the punk, rock n roll machine.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ROCKET QUEEN. 9pm. Female fronted classic rock covers band.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: ABBEY ROAD-5. Relive the Sixties music from 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

The Heron, Stanground: Stealer.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mark Steele, 8.30pm. Free entry. All welcome. Plus mini beerfest.

Prince of Wales Feathers: Dirty Rumour.

Beer Festival

Charters: Charters Easter Beer Festival showcasing 20+ real ales, locally & nationally sourced, free entry. Until April 2.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: The guys from NI$H are back in the building for their first event for 2018. F rom 9pm, your hosts for the evening will be the amazing Jo G who will be joined by Rayan G with special guests Shades of Rhythm smashing out the old skool vibes. Four rooms of entertainment. .

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

special event

The Solstice: Live in HD on the big screen Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker (IBF, WBA ‘Super, WBO World Heavyweight Titles), from the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, plus a host of undercard fights too from 6pm.

The Beehive: Joshua v Parker on the HD screens. £2 guess the round competition with proceeds to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Sunday 1st

Live Music

Charters: The Stringlers ‘The Stringlers’ play an eclectic mix, from your favourite classics to chart toppers. Expect to hear string quartet arrangements of pop, disco, new wave, rock, soul and more! Family friendly 3pm – free entry

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: DAVID LAST, Ballroom and Sequence from 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dale Diamond at 12.30pm. Free entry. All welcome. Plus mini-beerfest.

Frothblowers, Werrington: Awesome local singer songwriter Meg McPartlin with an hour of acoustic tunes from 3pm

Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night, the areas largest open mic night, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers – free entry 6pm -late.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: Pennyless, 4pm - 6pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: A 12-Hr All Dayer party with special guest Prok+Fitch (PICTURED) - plus two other rooms open all evening. The party begins from 4pm until 4am with 7 DJs in the SolGarden playing throughout the day and evening.

Beer Festival

Charters: Charters Easter Beer Festival showcasing 20+ real ales, locally & nationally sourced, free entry. Until April 2.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Quiz.

Monday 2nd

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Savoy Jazz from 12.15pm. Free entry. All welcome. Plus mini-beerfest.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Beer Festival

Charters: Charters Easter Beer Festival showcasing 20+ real ales, locally & nationally sourced, free entry.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 3rd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 4th

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.