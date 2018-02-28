Burritos and bubbles will pop up at The Lightbox

The Lightbox Café in Bridge Street, Peterborough, is playing host to a very special Mexican pop-up on March 23.

The highly popular, licensed “modern tea room” has invited the innovative outside catering of Bread Meat Cheese to offer customers a true taste of Latin America.

Lightbox

BMC has recently expanded its team, with the well-known “Macho Burrito” queen Claire Morgan joining, a lady who has spent a great deal of time living and cooking in Mexico, Ecuador and Argentina.

Promising to be something rather different to the mainstream fayre, the menu will include burritos of Barbacoa beef cheek, Pollo Loco, and a Viva Vegan which will all be served with Pica de Gallo, queso, crema, jalapeno and refried beans. The burritos will be accompanied by a side of Mexican slaw with a choice of authentic Valantina hot sauce or the Muy Picante Valantina Black label.

Lightbox owner Eve Warner said: “We believe this authentic cooking presents our customers with a chance to try food they haven’t come across before, and priced at £12.95 per head including a glass of Prosecco, or beer/soft drink, also represents exceptional value.

“ The BMC team will also be preparing additional starters and side dishes, while our bar team will be mixing up Latin cocktails and a special dessert/drink called a Hot Choc Shock Shot, which is Tequila, a shot of rich hot chocolate and a dusting of chilli flakes.”

The Bread Meat Cheese team of Jim and Nigel Davis and of course Claire, will be serving from 7pm. Pre-booking is required and this can be done at The Lightbox Café at 31 Bridge Street or via www.thelighboxcafe.co.uk where further info will be posted.