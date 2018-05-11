Big Top fun is coming to The Broadway

Expect thrills, spills and everything associated with the Big Top - all under the roof of The Broadway in Peterborough later this month.

Circus Hassani is coming to the theatre for a six-day run, from May 29 to June 3, with a special show just for the Peterborough audiences.

As Mina Hassani explained: “It is very difficult putting a show on in a building rather than a circus big top tent. You have to pay particular attention to safety, for the artistes and the audience.

“This show has been put together especially for our Peterborough performances with fabulous aerial acts, acrobats, jugglers and our very visual and very funny young clown Bippo.”

All the artistes are from, and were trained, in the UK.

Blonde hoop artist Lilly Lydford hails from Glastonbury, Chelsea Buckley, the aerial artiste is also from the west country.

The star of the show, Bippo, is from Lancashire and keeping his watchful eye on everyone is Ringmaster Mr Maddocks from South Lincolnshire.

Circus director Noel Wainman added: “This is great, it shows that since Phillip Astley created the circus as we know it 250 years ago this year, the root of circus is still here in the UK.”

