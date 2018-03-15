Big top brings big fun to Peterborough - 10 things to do this week

A brand new circus - Circus Sallai - brings it big top to Peterborough for the first time this week.

Enjoy the thrills and spills at Bourges Boulevard playing fields, tonight with shows at 5pm and 7.30pm; Friday at 7pm only; Saturday at 2pm, 5pm and 7.30pm; Sunday at 2pm only.

Chris Porsz

wwwcircus-sallai.co.uk

An Evening With Chris Porsz

Peterborough Town Hall, March 20

The PT’s very own Paramedic Paparazzo will be discussing his photograpic work and life as a paramedic for more than 30 years in aid of the Mayor of Peterborough’s Charity Fund.

01733 452319

Peterborough Music Festival

Key Theatre, March 15/17

Young instrumentalists and singers from across the city and beyond will compete in this annual competition, now entering its 93rd year. This is a great opportunity to come and listen to the wealth of musical talent in the area. Festival concerts include New Youth Music Showcase (Mar 15) and the Final Concert (Mar 17) including the Peterborough Young Musician of the Year Competition

peterboroughmusicfestival.org.

Concert

Queen Katharine Academy, March 18, 3pm

Britain’s best of British - played by the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra will be joined by Charlotte McAuliffe as soloist, one of the city’s foremost musicians. The concert will be conducted by Steve Bingham and the Leader will be Liz Taylor.

www.cpso.org.uk

Let’s Go Fly A Kite

Ferry Meadows, March 17

Join in and make your very own kite from scratch - then go off and fly it. Sessions are 10.30am-12.00noon or 13.30 – 15.00. Meet at the Discovery Den, cost is £3 per child and booking is essential.

01733 234193

1940s Dance and Supper

GER Club, March, March 17

Joint the Telstar Big Band with DJ Woody from 6pm. Vintage clothes stall and raffle in aid of Royal British Legion plus 1940s catering .

www.germarch.co.uk

Doomwatch

The Broadway, March 21

How come NASA seem not to be ready to go back to the Moon? Doomwatch will look at what’s really going on when the UK publisher of NEXUS magazine, Marcus Allen, appears as their special guest . His presentation is entitled “Trump’s trip to the Moon and Mars with NASA under pressure”. A Q&A session will follow.

thebroadway.today

Slack Bay

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight

Summer 1910 - Several tourists have vanished while relaxing on the beautiful beaches of the Channel Coast. Infamous inspectors Machin and Malfoy soon gather that the epicenter of these mysterious dis-appearances must be Slack Bay, a unique site where the Slack river and the sea join only at high tide.

www.peterborough artscinema.co.uk

Ghost Tour

Peterborough Museum, Mar 20 , 7.30pm.

Discover the city’s haunted history with a costumed guide.

More details 01733 864663.

Concert

Peterborough Cathedral, Mar 17

‘Nene’ – a new orchestral piece presented by Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust, Rutland Music and Peter-borough Music Hub – will be performed.

Written by local composer Benjamin Till, ‘Nene’ celebrates the people, places and history of the River Nene as it flows from Northamptonshire, through Peterborough and out to the sea.

It charts the passage of the river from its mild beginning to its climactic conclusion as it surges into The Wash. In order to gain inspiration for the piece, Benjamin Till walked the entire length of the river (112 miles) in one week in December 2016.

‘Nene’ will feature local musicians, as-well as youth orchestras and choirs from around the region. It was premiered last November at the ‘Music for Youth Proms’ in the Royal Albert Hall, and the Peterborough Cathedral concert is one of only two further performances of this piece. It is also part of the year-long ‘Peterborough Celebrates’ festival, which is marking the 900th anniversary of the Cathedral in 2018.

The concert will begin at 7.00pm, and tickets are available as follows: