Big names come out for festival celebrating best in food and drink

Celebrity chefs and TV favourites James Martin and The Hairy Bikers are to headline the first ever Cambridgeshire Food and Drink Festival in Peterborough.

The two-day event is to be held at the East of England Arena and Events Centre on June 23 and June 24 and tickets have now gone on sale.

Si King and Dave Myers of the Hairy Bikers.

Visitors can treat themselves to a VIP ticket and enjoy a glass of fizz in the exclusive VIP Tepee, plus close up seats for the perfect view of their favourite celebrity chef.

Martin, who has written 20 best-selling cookbooks, has been on television since the mid 1990s. TV

From 2006 to 2016, he was the presenter of the BBC One show Saturday Kitchen. Last year he made his much-anticipated return to Saturday morning TV, Saturday Morning with James Martin.

The Hairy Bikers - Simon King and David Myers - also have a large collection of cook books to their name. they made their television breakthough on BBC2 with the series The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook and haven’t looked back.

They followed that up with the likes of The Hairy Bikers Ride Again, The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour of Britain, The Hairy Bikers’ Mums Know Best, Hairy Bikers’ Meals on Wheels, Hairy Bikers’ Best of British, The Hairy Bikers’ Bakeation, Hairy Dieters: How to Love Food and Lose Weight, and The Hairy Bikers’ Asian Adventure.

The festival weekend is packed full of things to see and do, most of which are completely free. There is something for everyone and you can even make a weekend of it and camp at the venue.

The festival is dog friendly so you can take along your four-legged friend too.

The event showcases the best of regional food and drink, from artisan producers, to award winning brands and products

There are also craft and lifestyle exhibitors and free workshops in the ‘Makers’ arena, perfect for shopaholics.

Kids love festivals as much as grown-ups do and the festival is packed full of lots of free activities for the kids to do!

Football fans can toast England’s World Cup Group G match v Panama on the big screen in the special ‘Russian Taverna’, with a vodka bar.

The event is a Joint Venture involving the East of England Arena and Event Centre and food and drink events specialists, Events By B3.

East England Arena and Event Centre head of operations, Ryan Moroney, who is helping to organise the event, said interest had been very high.

“These tickets will sell like hot cakes – there’s been so much buzz on social media about it,” he added.

Rachael Higgins, marketing director, at Events By B3, said “We are very excited about hosting this amazing event at this fabulous venue and look forward to welcoming our customers to the East of England Area and Event Centre’.

More details and tickets are available from www.cambridgeshirefoodanddrinkfestival.com or on the cambridgeshirefoodanddrinkfestival Facebook page.