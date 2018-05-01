BGT’s ‘magic’ Mandy to bring laughs to Peterborough comedy night

After wowing Simon Cowell and his fellow judges on Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday night, hilarious magician Mandy Muden will be taking to the stage in Peterborough later this month.

The Lightbox Café Bar in Bridge Street is to host its second Comedy Night on Thursday, May 24, and will showcase Mandy - the only woman to combine comedy and magic on the UK comedy circuit. She has appeared on numerous TV

programmes including Dick and Dom’s Funny Business, Celebrity Come Dine With Me and The World’s Greatest Magic. Her string of mad, disastrous tricks and ridiculous jokes leaves her audience in tears of laughter.

She will appear alongside Nick Page, a storytelling comedian who has performed all over the world and was winner of “The English Comedian OF The Year” in 2017.

Tom Christian is a previous winner at the Midlands Comedy Awards, with elaborate and inventive wordplay, and hosting the evening is Nottingham stand-up Fran Jenking.

Tickets are available from The Lightbox or through www.funhousecomedy.co.uk for £10 per person or 4 for £30 which also includes a pint of beer or glass of Prosecco or wine each.

Doors are open from 6.30pm with the show starting at 8pm.

Food is available on a pre-order basis – contact The Lightbox Cafe for further information on 01733 894444.