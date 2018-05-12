Ballet for children at the Key

Northern Ballet’s original pioneering ballet for children Ugly Duckling is taking flight to Peterborough’s Key Theatre (May 25) as part of a major national tour. Northern Ballet’s Ugly Duckling

Based on the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, Ugly Duckling tells the story of a lonely duckling, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in. This child friendly 40 minute ballet follows her journey as she comes to learn that she was beautiful all along. It has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Ugly Duckling is the first of the company’s award-winning series of children’s ballets, which includes Three Little Pigs, Elves & The Shoemaker, Tortoise & The Hare and Goldilocks & The Three Bears, all of which have been adapted for TV by CBeebies. Originally created in 2012, Ugly Duckling is choreographed by Northern Ballet leading soloist Dreda Blow and former Northern Ballet dancer Sebastian Loe. It features set designs by Dave Gillan, lighting by Alastair West, costumes by Julie Anderson and music arranged by John Longstaff, which will be performed live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Daniel de Andrade, Northern Ballet’s Artistic Director of Children’s Ballets, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Ugly Duckling back to audiences across the country. Our children’s ballets are created with the needs of our audience in mind and as such are short, captivating and create a magical live dance experience for the family. As the first of our short ballet collection, we are excited Ugly Duckling is returning to enchant even more children.”