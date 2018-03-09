Back for more... Young cast to star in Oliver at The Cresset

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on Charles Dickens’ classic Oliver Twist at The Cresset (March 15-17).

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker.

Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing for the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

RARE, the UK’s largest youth musical theatre company, produces full shows on real stages and offers the ideal opportunity to work in the widest variety of professional theatres with over 12 years experience, and more than 200 productions performed.

www.cresset,ci,uk