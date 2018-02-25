Award-winning musical returning to Peterborough

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again years later with fateful consequences.

Few musicals have received quite such acclaim as this multi-award winner, which is coming to The Broadway in Peterborough from April 23-28.

Written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell it has scooped up no fewer than four awards for best musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on America’s Broadway.

Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, and is one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

It has been affect-ionately christened the ‘Standing Ovation Musical’, as inevitably it brings the audience cheering to its feet and roaring its approval .

And in April it returns to The Broadway for a third time, having previously enjoyed runs at the venue in 2014 and 2016 as part of Bill Kenwright Ltd’s winter seasons.

Lyn Paul - who played Mrs Johnstone in the city two years ago - returns to the iconic role she has played many times in the West End.

In fact, she was the West End show’s final Mrs Johnstone when it closed at The Phoenix Theatre in 2012.

Lyn also starred in Bill Kenwright’s tour of Cabaret with Will Young in 2013 and had originally risen to fame as a member of the pop group The New Seekers whose numerous number one hits include “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing” which sold more than 20 million copies.

The superb Blood Brothers score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged Tell Me It’s Not True.

Evening performances run from Monday, April 23, to Saturday, April 28, at 7.30pm, with matinees on Wednes-day, April 25, and Saturday, April 28, at 2.30pm.

