Award-winning DJ makes his debut at The Lightbox

Saturday night’s Eclectic Ballroom takeover at The Lightbox in Bridge Street features a guest spot from Jimi Needles.

Jimi incorporates his turntablist DJ skills, re-creating the signature retro sound found on his records. Often using the turntables as a lead instrument, his sound is ﬂuid and tight.

Jimi’s musical origins are routed in hip hop, soul, funk and disco but he brings to the turntables a fusion of pin-point scratching, electronica, breaks and bass music.

His cut-n-paste antics leave virtually no genre untouched, creating the ultimate live soundtrack whilst always showing recognition to old school and retro classics.

He’s also known for his intricate genre-spanning party mixtapes and deck-defying festival sets. 2017 saw Jimi take on huge stages at Shambala, Wilderness, Green Meadow and Wonderland whilst holding down residencies and his own club nights in London. Entry is free all night.

The Ataris – one of the original first generation of USA Pop Punk bands are coming to The Met Lounge on March 3 as the final show on the band’s “So Long, Astoria” 15th Anniversary tour - playing the album in its entirity.

In 2002, the Ataris’ contract with Kung Fu Records expired, and the band chose to sign with Columbia Records. Later that year, they began recording their fourth full-length album and major label debut – So Long, Astoria, released on March 4, 2003.

So Long, Astoria was widely credited withintroducing The Ataris to a larger mainstream audience and generating several successful singles, including “In This Diary” and “The Saddest Song.” Musically, the album showcased very personal, encrypted and slightly more optimistic songwriting with a more refined, straightforward rock sound, not unlike Jimmy Eat World. This album also included their hit cover of Don Henley’s “The Boys of Summer”.