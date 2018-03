Have your say

Peterborough United have joined in with World Book Day which takes place today (Thursday, March 1).

Posh players and staff have been reading from a children's book to promote literacy.

Natalie Ajeigbe sent this photo in of daughter Eliana, 8, attending Old Fletton School dressed as Gangsta Granny and son Elijah, 4, attending Alpha Kindergarten Nursery dressed as Peter Pan

If you are taking part in World Book Day then please send your photos to news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk, to our Facebook page or to @peterboroughtel on Twitter.