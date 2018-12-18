Stunning views of Peterborough as captured by our readers

Here's just some of our favourite contributed pictures taken by you. You can always email your reader photos to news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk or drop us a message on Facebook.

1. Quays developing Alan Howe sent in this early morning view of Fletton Quays from the Embankment ugc Buy a Photo

2. Dramatic skies Kevin Hussey sent us this stunning sunset over Sawtry ugc Buy a Photo

3. Sign of winter Toby Wood sent us this cheeky Robin ugc Buy a Photo

4. Gone fishing Simon Woolridge sent us this photo of a Heron fishing at Ferry Meadows ugc Buy a Photo

View more