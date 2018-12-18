Stunning views of Peterborough as captured by our readers
Peterborough Telegraph readers are always fantastic when it comes to sending us photos of some of the stunning sights in and around the city they've seen on their travels.
Here's just some of our favourite contributed pictures taken by you. You can always email your reader photos to news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk or drop us a message on Facebook.
1. Quays developing
Alan Howe sent in this early morning view of Fletton Quays from the Embankment
2. Dramatic skies
Kevin Hussey sent us this stunning sunset over Sawtry
3. Sign of winter
Toby Wood sent us this cheeky Robin
4. Gone fishing
Simon Woolridge sent us this photo of a Heron fishing at Ferry Meadows
