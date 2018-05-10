PHOTO SPECIAL: Hundreds of Peterborough youngsters celebrate 10 years of Tu Danse Studios

Hundreds of youngsters took to the stage to perform at the 10th anniversary celebration of city based dance and drama school, Tu Danse Studios.

Students from the age of 2 ½ to 22 performed for friends and family in three performances spaced throughout the day at KingsGate Exhibition Centre.

The babies wooed audiences with their Ugly Duckling and Teddy Bears Picnic dances, whilst the older students skilfully presented beautifully choreographed tap, street dance, contemporary and jazz numbers.

One of the highlights of each show were the delightful routines by the performing arts students who left the audience captivated with their signed performance of Sing a Rainbow/Over The Rainbow by the mini students and from the junior and senior groups, a brilliant piece of drama and song mixing The Wizard of Oz with a West End favourite, Wicked.

The last show of the day included an original 90 minute ballet, involving all ballet students capturing the elements of the four seasons. With wonderful choreography and stunning costumes it was truly a fabulous end to the day.

Tu Danse Studios is based in Newark Road, Peterborough, and offers classes from age 2 +

See the website on www.tudanse.co.uk for further details or call the studios on 01733 553830.

Photos: Andy Gutteridge