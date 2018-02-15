Peterborough artists feature in new exhibition

A new exhibition entitled Abstractism In Tune opened at the Norman Cross Gallery at the weekend featuring work by Tony Nero, Francis Reynolds and Process Smith.

The exhibition runs until March 31.

Tony Nero

Tony is one of those artists whose work varies at any given time from portraits to landscapes, to wildlife, and who at times mixes abstract with realism. In this exhibition we see more of his abstract side and where he also has a bit of fun working in mixed media, possibly something you’ve never seen before from this versatile artist.

Francis Reynolds

Known for his expressive images and unique style of art, Francis’ paintings often focus on isolated figures in ambiguous environments. His vigorous brushwork and striking bold colours will always evoke something in the viewer. This collection shows a bit more of his abstract side.

Process Smith

Rooted in graffiti, animation and skateboarding, Process blends his experience of these forms between subject, surface and medium, carving marks, movement and colour into his work.

Interacting with a wide variety of materials and subject matter, his current work explores the medium of concrete to create visually compelling works that collide these lifelong passions, to create unique forms and imagery.

Norman Cross Gallery is open to the public on Saturdays, 10.30am until 4.30pm.

At other times contact the gallery on 01733 245189 or email: contact@normancrossgallery.com