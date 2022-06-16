Your what's on guide to Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

Black Dog Murphy

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night from 8.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Titan from 8.30pm making their Peterborough debut, playing Rock & Metal covers. Free admission;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz – questions from across the decades, teams of up to 6 with free entry, winning team gets £20 bar voucher. From 8pm.FRIDAY:Charters has B.H.D.C. – female fronted rock, pop and punk covers band from Spalding. From 10pm, free entry;The Ostrich Inn has Porky Pig from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has L’Aristo’s Revival – Mr Nash and guest DJs bring you classic funk, jazz funk, swing and soul, rare groove, RnB, 80s and 90s. £5 entry from 8.30pm. Proceeds to Cancer Research UK. ;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Morning Glory;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Tour*ettes from 9pm, a 7 piece band playing 60s Soul, 70s New Wave, 90s Brit Pop covers. Free admission;SATURDAY:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Cosmic Rodney from 9pm, the Peterborough Party Band playing Pop and Rock covers. Free admission;The Ostrich Inn has Black Dog Murphy from 9.30pm ;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Velocity;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Soul FX, with their own unique take on the Northern Soul, Stax & Motown sound.Free entry, 9pm-11pm;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am. Free entry.Charters has DJ Eddie Nash “Funk & Stuff” – JazzFunk, RareGroove, 70s, 80s, House and Garage. Hip Hop and Reggae. From 3pm till late, free entry;Peterborough Conservative Club has Mark Steele from 8.30pm - 11.30pm;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has All The Small Things (Inside) 8.30pm - 11pm bringing the glory days of pop punk .SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session - 2pm - 6pm;Charters has The Atomics – four piece covers band bringing you the best from the late 70s early 80s post punk new wave era and beyond. From 3pm, free entry.;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has acoustic trio 'Mellow Submarine' with an upbeat repertoire of gems from the Fab Four from 3pm – 6pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has True British Mayhem from 2pm playing Punk, New Wave covers and originals. Free admission;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, has A Fine Groove – Charlie and Rob playing upbeat music from the 60s up to date from 7pm – 10pm;.

TUESDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, has karaoke from 7pm-10pm; WEDNESDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, has Cecil Farayi bringing the sounds of Soul & Motown from 7pm – 10pm;